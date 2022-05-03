Don’t miss this crazy deal on the versatile Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Looking for a secondary Chromebook to tote around when you’re on the go? Maybe you’re like me and you’ve been on the lookout for an affordable tablet for the kiddos. Perhaps you just like the idea of a Chromebook that doubles as a tablet for consuming news, videos, and social media. Whatever your reason, I’ve got a deal that’s almost too good to pass by.

Thanks to the eagle eye of our good friend and Patron 2takethetime, I’m excited to share that Lenovo’s original MediaTek-powered Chromebook Duet tablet has dropped to one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. The 10.1-inch detachable features one of the best displays around and offers up a great tablet experience. You also get the versatility of the included detachable keyboard for those times that you need to get a little work done. While it probably won’t replace your daily driver, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the perfect companion device when you’re just hanging out at the coffee shop, going on vacation, or simply lounging around the house watching cat videos.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Review

For me, this is the perfect device to replace my son’s convertible Chromebook as he keeps it in tablet mode 99% of the time while he grinds away in Roblox. The MediaTek 8183 and 4GB of RAM handle Android apps well enough and the 10.1-inch form-factor is the perfect size for his tiny human hands. Thanks to the ARM-powered SoC, battery life is also superior on this Chromebook and it’s great for tagging along on long road trips.

Normally $299 at Best Buy, the 128GB version is currently on sale for the deliciously low price of only $189. It’s rare to find a decent Chromebook under $200 but the Lenovo Chromebook Duet has always been an outlier with its premium build quality, killer screen, and hard-to-find form factor. If you’re looking for a secondary device or a portable tablet, this Chromebook is a steal. Grab one now because I’m sure this deal won’t last long.