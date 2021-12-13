Take $530 off this powerful Ryzen 7 Lenovo C13 Yoga Chromebook

As I sit and write this on Lenovo’s AMD-powered C13 Yoga, I am quickly reminded that there is a lot to love about this very under-hyped Chromebook. While AMD’s “flagship” Chromebook processors haven’t quite lived up to our hopeful expectations, the Ryzen 5 in the model I’m using gets along just fine for moderately heavy tasks. Where this Chromebook really shines is in the features and build quality. In case you missed the rundown, here’s Robby’s full review of the Lenovo C13 Yoga Chromebook. If you don’t have time, I’ll give you the short version below.

Oftentimes, we review devices that are really good, and even though they may have a hefty price tag, we can still recommend them. Unfortunately, Lenovo shot themselves in the foot with the C13 Yoga because getting a model that has all the features you want and decent internals meant forking over upwards of eight or nine hundred dollars. Even then, you were only getting the Ryzen 5 with 8GB of RAM and that’s just too much money when there are Intel-based Chromebooks out there for less that offer more power or a better display.

All that to say, the Lenovo C13 IS a very, very good Chromebook. It has a fit and finish that is as good as any device on the market and you get all the niceties like a fingerprint sensor, garaged USI stylus, and a privacy shutter on the camera. It’s the perfect device for the home or office but the model we’d recommend – with a Ryzen 7 and 16GB of RAM – normally runs $1,100 and that is just too much. That is even more evident when you consider the fact that the monster ASUS Chromebook CX9 with its 11th Gen Core i7 CPU retails for only $50 more.

However, Lenovo is currently running a sale on the C13 Yoga Chromebook that not only makes it worth your consideration but frankly, I’m giving this deal my seal of approval. The deal comes in the form of the Ryzen 7 with 16GB of RAM and every option available on the C13 sans the 4K display which is fine by me. 4K is overkill on a 13.3″ device and it destroys battery life. Right now, Lenovo has knocked the price of this formidable 2-in-1 all the way down to $569. That’s a 48% discount or a savings of $530 and that makes this a deal worth talking about. You can also nab an extra 10% cashback when you use your free Rakuten account when shopping at Lenovo. This brings the total price down just over $500 and that, my friends, is quite a deal. Here’s a look at the specs and the link where you can find this crazy deal on the Lenovo C13 Yoga Chromebook.

Lenovo C13 Yoga Chromebook specs