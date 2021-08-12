Take $384 off the premium Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Whether you’re headed back to the classroom, looking to upgrade your work device, or you simply have your eyes on a new laptop, there are plenty of deals to be had on a late model premium Chromebook to fit just about any budget. If you’re looking for an eye-catching device that offers the best of what Chrome OS has to offer, you need to look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Samsung’s original Galaxy features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a hearty 256GB of zippy NCVMe storage. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the first device in its class to feature a 4K AMOLED display and it is absolutely gorgeous. It also doesn’t hurt that it can pump out over 500 nits of bright, vibrant color.

The list doesn’t stop there. The Galaxy Chromebook comes with its own S-pen-like garaged stylus, a fingerprint sensor, and your choice of two colors. For the reserved, Mercury Grey is a professional-looking choice that looks sleek but refined. If you’re looking to turn heads, the Fiesta Red is where it’s at. This is still one of the most eye-catching Chromebooks ever to hit store shelves. That’s not to say it’s perfect. Unfortunately, the Galaxy suffers from relatively poor battery life when compared to your average Chromebook. With that in mind, this probably isn’t the device for you if your day has you away from an outlet for more than five or six hours a day.

Despite its little shortcoming, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a beautiful and powerful laptop that will serve its owner well into 2028 with guaranteed updates from Google. The Galaxy retails for $999 which is arguably not a horrible price for a device of this caliber. However, thanks to Samsung, you won’t have to pay near that much for this premium Chromebook. Right now, you can pick up either model of the Galaxy Chromebook directly from Samsung for only $699 but the deal doesn’t end there. If you have a free Rakuten account, you can score an extra 12% cashback on your purchases at Samsung. That brings the total price of the Galaxy down to just $615 and that’s a very solid deal on an amazing Chromebook. Check out the deal below. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can sign up for free below and grab an extra $30 when you make your first eligible purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Join Rakuten