Take $220 off the Snapdragon-powered HP Chromebook x2 11

We’re hot off the heels of some big Chromebook announcements from Lenovo and the PC giant’s latest Chrome OS tablet is definitely something to get excited about. That said, HP would like to remind you that the Duet isn’t the only 11-inch Snapdragon Chromebook tablet on the market, and today, you can score a killer deal on the versatile little 2-in-1 that comes bearing a wirelessly rechargeable USI stylus.

Just in case you missed it, the Chromebook x2 11 is HP’s latest Chrome OS tablet and it’s powered by the first-gen Snapdragon 7c SoC. It doesn’t pack quite the same punch as the Gen 2 7c found in the Lenovo Duet 5 or the upcoming Duet 3 but it’s still a great performer when paired with 8GB of RAM like the model available from Best Buy. This version retails for $599 and comes with the detachable folio keyboard and USI stylus that charges wirelessly when magnetically attached to the side of the tablet.

At that price, it’s tough to recommend the HP over the Lenovo Duet 5. However, there are many that may not want a massive 13.3″ tablet and that’s where the HP shines if you can pick one up on sale. Over the past couple of months, we’ve seen the HP discounted down to $399 which is a very reasonable price for such a versatile Chromebook. Today, Best Buy has dropped the price down to $379 which is the second-lowest price we’ve ever seen on the 2-in-1 Chrome OS tablet.

If you’re in the market for a new Chrome OS tablet and you don’t want to wait for the new Lenovo Duet 3, this is the tablet that you are looking for. At $379, I have zero qualms about recommending you pick this up as a secondary device or simply a tablet-first Chromebook to keep around the house. It doesn’t hurt that you get the stylus in the package and guaranteed updates through June of 2029 means that you’ll get plenty of use out of the Chromebook x2 11 for years to come. Check it out over at Best Buy before it’s gone.