Take $220 off the 128GB HP Chromebook x2 11 detachable

This morning, one of our fine Patrons asked if anyone had seen the 128GB version of HP’s Snapdragon-powered Chromebook x2 11 tablets actually for sale and available. I immediately responded, “I’ve not seen it anywhere” which also prompted me to take a look around and see if, perhaps, it was listed somewhere. Best Buy currently sells the 8GB/64GB version of the 11″ Chrome OS tablet complete with a USI stylus and detachable folio keyboard. This version retails for $599 which is a bit pricey but it is frequently on sale for much less. As a matter of fact, you can pick it up right now for only $399 which is much easier to stomach.

After poking around a bit, I landed on HP’s own storefront just to find not one but two models of the HP Chromebook x2 11. The first of which is a 4GB/32GB model which I can’t recommend to anyone, regardless of your use case. While the Snapdragon gets along fine, it really needs that extra 4GB of RAM to perform decently and like the Best Buy model, 64GB of storage is thin for a device that will likely serve many as an Android tablet. Android applications can eat up 64GB of storage in no time flat.

The other model listed on HP’s storefront may well be the device that serious Chrome OS tablet users are looking for. It features the same 8GB of RAM as the Best Buy version but doubles the storage to 128GB. That said, it doesn’t do so without a price bump. This variation of the x2 11 retails for a tear-inducing $680. That’s nearly $200 more than the Lenovo Duet 5 that is arguably better in almost every aspect. However, HP has knocked $220 off of the beefier version of the Chromebook x2 11 and you can pick it up for the reasonably respectable price of only $459.99. That’s still a fairly hefty price to pay for a Chrome OS tablet but this is a premium device that looks and plays the part unless you’re really taxing the ARM-based processor. You can find the 128GB HP Chromebook x2 11 on HP’s official store below.