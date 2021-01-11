Take $200 or more off of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

We’re hot off of Samsung’s official announcement of the Galaxy Chromebook2 and while many shoppers may have their eyes set on the budget-friendly refresh, the original Galaxy may be worth a second look. On last week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we talked a bit about why Samsung’s decision to “dumb down” the second iteration of the Galaxy Chromebook could be a wise one. The five hundred to seven hundred “mid-range” Chromebook market seems to be the sweet spot for most consumers. Those really wanting a Samsung Chromebook may still be hesitant to drop a grand on the OG Galaxy but are willing to forgo some of the finer niceties and pay $600-$700 for the new version.

For those that want the best of both worlds, you can pick up the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook right now for $799 and score even more savings with a couple of handy little smart shopping tips from your friends here at Chrome Unboxed. The sale is happening over at Samsung.com and you can grab the Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray model and save $200. That said, you can also pick up 3% cashback when you shop with your Rakuten Chrome Extension. That alone will put an additional $24 back in your pocket and that’s a really good deal on what is arguably the most premium Chromebook ever to hit the market.

If you happen to qualify for Samsung’s Discount Program, the deal gets even better. Eligible students, first responders, military, and more can get an extra 10% off when they shop at Samsung.com. That brings this Chromebook down to nearly the same price as its upcoming sibling and that may give you the reason you need to go old school with your next Chromebook. Check out the deal below.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

