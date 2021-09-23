Take $200 off this premium 11th Gen 2-in-1 Chromebook

We are inching closer and closer to that magical time of year when holiday tech deals will take over your news feed. However, new Chromebook deals arrive almost daily and you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score some serious savings on a premium, late-gen Chrome OS laptop. Best Buy is keeping a healthy rotation of Chromebooks, premium and otherwise, on offer, and today, it’s HP Chromebook x360 14c. This is the follow-up to last year’s wildly popular 10th Gen Comet Lake model and while HP didn’t do much in the way of upgrades, the new version has all the right moves and horsepower to spare.

Like last year’s version, the all-new Tiger Lake-powered HP Chromebook x360 14c features 8GB of RAM, a 14″ FullHD touch display, and a backlit keyboard. The latest version bumps the storage to 128GB of NVMe which is double last year’s model which was the slower eMMC flash storage. Along with the premium aluminum build, you’ll also get the added security and convenience of a fingerprint reader which, if you’ve never used one, is a feature you’ll wish you always had.

In case you missed it, Intel’s latest CPUs from the Tiger Lake family are absolute monsters and the gains you’ll get over last year’s Comet Lake chips are substantial. The 11th Gen CPUs also come with Intel’s new Iris Xe graphics which will offer users a decent gaming experience when Steam finally arrives on Chrome OS. Around the outside, the HP offers two USB-C ports for charging, peripherals and even extending to a second monitor. It’s also equipped with a single USB-A port and a MicroSD slot for extra storage.

Honestly, there’s very little about this device that’s not great. Our only gripe is the fact that HP once again went with a mediocre 250 nit panel. While it offers great color, it’s just not as bright as we’d like. It is, however, USI compliant which means that you can use the Universal Stylus of your choice if you’re into digital pens. Normally priced at $699, Best Buy has knocked $200 off the HP Chromebook x360 14c which makes it a very strong contender in the overall value category. You can find the HP at Best Buy via the link below but you may want to act now, this deal will likely end soon to make room for the next one.

HP Chromebook x360 14c (Tiger Lake)

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Core i3 (Tiger Lake) w/ UHD graphics (Iris Xe G4)

8GB DDR4 RAM

128GB NVMe storage

1920×1080 FHD touch display @ 250 nits

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD, 3.5 mm audio

720p webcam with privacy shade switch

Backlit keyboard

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

B&O Audio

Fingerprint reader

3.67 lbs

Aluminum finish

