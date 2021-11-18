Take $20 off the Pixel Buds A-Series and get 3 months of YouTube Premium

Do you love rocking products that are #MadeByGoogle? Are you in the market for some new audio equipment for your ears? You’re in luck. Best Buy and a handful of other retailers are offering a spot sale on Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series that’s worth taking a look at. If you aren’t familiar with these particular earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s second iteration in this line and they come with slightly fewer features than the original wireless buds but a significantly cheaper price tag at only $99. Here’s a quick look at our first impressions of the Pixel Buds A-Series from Google.

The biggest ommissions from this version of the Pixel Buds are the swipe for volume controls and the wireless charging but the Pixel Buds A-Series still sound amazing and they work perfectly with all your other Google gear. The biggest upgrade, in my opinion, is the comfort factor. If you have the original Pixel Buds, you may be familiar with the aptly nicknamed “thorn” that holds the buds in place. On the new Pixel Buds, this piece feels more flexible and doesn’t seem to cause discomfort after long-term use as the original models were known to do.

Normally $99, Best Buy, Walmart, BH Photo, and a few other retailers are selling the Pixel Buds A-Series for $79 and you’ll score three months of YouTube Premium for free. That lands you an ad-free YouTube experience, access to unlimited, ad-free YouTube Music, and all the other perks that come with YT Premium. You can grab the Pixel Buds in Clearly white or my personal favorite, Olive. These would make a great stocking stuffer if you’re looking for some gear for the tech head in your life. Find the Pixel Buds A-Series on sale at the retailers below.

Note: Best Buy is the only retailer that mentions the 3-month YouTube Premium promotion.