Take $100 off what is arguably the best overall Chromebook of 2022

There are a ton of great Chromebooks on the market to choose from these days. The one you buy really depends on what you need/want and how much money you want to spend. If you’re looking to get the best that ChromeOS has to offer, there are devices like the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook that offers up premium features that parallel laptops from any and all ecosystems. That said, you’re going to spend North of $1,000 or more to get your hands on the premium HP. If you just need something basic to browse the web, you can spend as little as $79 and accomplish that task successfully.

Now, if you’re looking for a powerful, well-rounded device that features most of the flagship options from the ChromeOS platform and does so at the best value, look no further than Acer’s popular Spin series. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 has been at or near the top of our Best of list for three years running and for a very good reason. The Spin 713 series strikes the perfect balance of premium features, powerful internals, and affordability. Recent models came equipped with Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB of RAM and an ample amount of storage. This was all wrapped in a premium aluminum chassis and fitted with a beautiful, bright display. There is really nothing about these devices that one could view as a shortcoming.

This year, Acer took a slightly different approach with its flagship model that’s readily available from Best Buy. The Chromebook Spin 714 ditches the 13.5″ 3:2 display in favor of a 14-inch, 16:10 panel. An aspect ratio that has grown in popularity among Chromebook users over the past couple of years. The panel is still bright and the colors are very accurate. On the inside, you still get an Intel Core i5 and this one is a 12th gen chip which means that you get that powerful Iris Xe graphics processor. Matched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, there isn’t much that this premium Chromebook convertible can’t handle.

Acer also brought back the garaged stylus for the Spin 714 and this one comes in the form of a rechargeable USI pen which means that you can use it with any USI 1.0-compatible device you may have around. Aside from that, you get all the niceties you’d expect from a late-model, premium flagship Chromebook. You get the premium, polished design, backlit keys, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and very solid trackpad. This also happens to be one of the Chromebooks that fully supports Steam gaming in the Beta channel of ChromeOS. All of this and the Spin 714 retails for the very respectable price of $729. However, you can pick one up right now from Best Buy and save $100. Trust me when I say that this Chromebook is worth so much more than $629. Check it out over at Best Buy before this deal is no more.