At just $79, this HP Chromebook 11 deal is impossible to ignore

Just when I think deals cannot get more insane on Chromebooks, a new one shows up and blows my mind. When I think of the list of semi-trivial things that people spend at least $79 for, my head gets a bit dizzy. In our current economy, $79 doesn’t go nearly as far as it once did, but as it turns out, it can buy you a laptop that can actually be used to do a whole lot of stuff for quite some time. With an AUE of June 2026, this ridiculously inexpensive HP Chromebook 11 can be used for just under 4 years at this point. And it’s only $79!

Think about it for a second. Think about how many things we all spend at least $79 on regularly that only last us a few days in most cases. With this device, we’re talking about a Chromebook that – while not being the best at basically anything – is a device you’ll be able to use for education, entertainment, and maybe a bit of productivity around the house or on the go for years.

And it only costs $79! I’ve long said that price informs opinion, and with a $79 price tag, there’s nothing this Chromebook can do to turn me off at this point. Understand, this will be an all-plastic chassis, a TN screen with mediocre brightness and viewing angles, a less-than-stellar processor with only 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage: but it’s $79! If this device can help navigate a few tasks here and there, it is completely worth the asking price.

You can watch our review of the larger version of this same Chromebook if you want an idea of what we’re looking at, here. While it won’t blow the doors of with sheer speed or make you fall in love with it thanks to a gorgeous build quality or stunning thinness, it is a Chromebook that will be a great at-home companion or student-driven device. Oh, and it is built and tested for durability, so it will be able to handle a whole lot of damage, too. We made a different video about how real those rugged claims are using a very similar Chromebook, and this device should hold up quite well to some serious abuse. You can see that video below.

As we’ve said many times in the past, however, this is a deal that could vanish in hours or days, so if giving something like a brand new Chromebook as a gift sounds like something you would like to be on the other side of for the holidays, I’d suggest you jump on this one quickly.

