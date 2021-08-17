Take $100 off the 11th Gen Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

In the market for a late-model Tiger Lake Chromebook? You’re in luck. Your options are expanding almost weekly and some of the 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks are already enjoying some tasty discounts if you know where to look. The crowd-favorite ASUS Chromebook CX5 has dropped to as little as $419 in recent weeks thanks to Best Buy’s Student Deals program but today, we’ve discovered a solid deal on a smaller, more portable Tiger Lake Chromebook that’s practically a steal.

Lenovo did very little in the way of upgrades when the company released a refreshed version of the popular Chromebook Flex 5. Honestly, there was little reason to do so. Apart from a brighter display, there’s very little to dislike about the Lenovo Flex 5. It offers most of the best features that Chrome OS has to offer with a price tag of just over $400 and that makes it one of the most affordable “flagship” devices of 2020. The new version for 2021 upgrades the processor to an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 which is more than powerful enough to condone the minimal $50 price bump over last year’s model.

The only real nit we have with the latest Flex from Lenovo is the fact that it once again appears to be exclusive to Costco. That’s not a deal-breaker but it does mean a 5% surcharge if you don’t happen to be a member of the wholesale buying club. Anyway, Costco is currently running a hearty sale on the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i and you can pick one up for only $449. That’s a savings of $100 on an already well-priced machine that’s powerful enough to chew through almost anything. This sale makes the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i the cheapest 11th Gen Chromebook available this week. Here’s a closer look at what you get for $449.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Core i3

8GB RAM

128GB NVMe storage

13.3″ FullHD IPS touch display @ 250 nits

720p webcam with privacy shade

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Wi-fi 6 & Bluetooth 5

USI compatible

AUE date June 2029

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

Androind and Linux app ready

As I mentioned, this is a Costco exclusive but that doesn’t mean that you have to miss out. Purchasing the Flex 5i without a membership will cost you that aforementioned 5% surcharge. That brings the total price before tax to roughly $472. This is a whole lot of Chromebook for less than $500 and it’s absolutely worth the money. If you’re serious about saving that extra 5%, check around. I’m sure you can find a friend with a Costco membership. You can find the 11th gen Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i at the link below.

