T-Mobile finally unveils two massive deals to get you the Pixel Fold for $799

Well, we’ve been waiting for this deal to drop and it has been absolutely worth the wait. As the reigning king of trade-in offers on new phones, T-Mobile has shown up a bit late to the Pixel Fold party, but they’ve come bearing great gifts. And while I was wondering if any carrier would be able to match AT&T’s wild price reduction of the Pixel Fold, I almost feel silly in doubting T-Mobile now. They came to play.

Pixel Fold deals at T-Mobile for new lines or trade-ins

Right now, T-Mobile is offering a staggering $1000 discount for customers that either add a line or trade in an eligible phone from their curated list. There’s a list of phones that get you a $500 trade credit as well, and the combined lists for both the $1000 and $500 credit total around 70 devices. With 45 options that can net you the full $1000 trade, there are probably ways to get your hands on some of the less-expensive options (like the iPhone XR) if you want to jump on this deal.

For new lines, the process is much simpler, but that will mean getting a new phone number or coming over from another carrier. With either of those options, it’s usually a bit of a headache and not nearly as interesting as the trade-in option for most users.

Both of these deals come with T-Mobile’s newest Go5G Plus plans, so even if you are sticking with T-Mobile and your current line, you’ll need to first switch over to this new plan to do it. Looking at the two side-by-side, Go5G Plus isn’t wildly different than Magenta Max, and doing a little research into this new plan actually has me considering switching even without wanting to cash in on this deal right now. For those with more than a few lines, it’s worth taking a look at. You can see and compare the current plans available over at T-Mobile’s website if you are interested.

When is T-Mobile shipping the Pixel Fold?

On the landing page for the Pixel Fold, T-Mobile is showing a July 18th ship date for the device. There’s no range listed, so it looks like they feel confident they’ll be putting these phones on the truck on that date; and that means you’d only have 12 days from now to wait on your device. This lines up pretty well with other carrier shipping dates as AT&T states you’ll take delivery by July 14th and Verizon is claiming the 18th.

While T-Mobile made us wait a little extra, the wait was worth it in the end. I’ve traded many phones with T-Mobile and their system is simple and pretty reliable. With a phone as old and easy to find as the iPhone XR making the $1000 trade-in list, I’d imagine more than a few people might be lining up to give this a go. At $799, there’s simply a lot to love about the Pixel Fold if you are looking for something a bit more robust than a standard slab smartphone.

