The Google Pixel Fold is available at AT&T for only $900 on pre-order

I’m pretty shocked by this right now. The Pixel Fold – due to ship out to early buyers from the Google Store by the end of the month – is now available for pre-order from AT&T and Verizon. While I expect T-Mobile to join in on this very soon, the general pre-order availability isn’t what is interesting, here. Instead, it is the wildly-aggressive pricing structure AT&T has set up for this admittedly expensive phone.

Though trade-ins are where we tend to see carriers push the boundaries of instant rebates, AT&T isn’t requiring any hoops to be jumped through in order to deliver their massive price cut: you simply have to place your pre-order. It was so simple and straightforward I actually missed the massive savings on offer at first when I went to their pre-order page to see what deals were on offer.

Without a trade, new line, or any other standard carrier hook, AT&T is simply offering the Pixel Fold for $25/month for a 36-month, interest-free agreement. Do the math and you’ll quickly see that it adds up to a grand total of $900 – a few hundred dollars less than the latest flagship iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It even matches the cost of a brand new, 8-month-old Pixel 7 Pro. That’s just crazy!

A few small caveats

First, you absolutely do have to be on the installment plan to get this deal. Buying the Pixel Fold outright from AT&T will still cost you the full $1879 (not sure where they are getting that price) and is not advisable in any way, shape or form. Put plainly, if you are going to pay for this phone up front, just go get one from Google.

Second, AT&T only sells the Obsidian version. You can get the upgraded storage if you like for just $5/month more and a total of $1080, and if you plan on keeping this device for the full 3-year commitment, that might be a great option for some users. Google sells the 512GB version for $1919, so you’re still saving a vast amount of money on this upgrade as well.

Finally, you will have to wait a few weeks to get your Pixel Fold from AT&T. Right now, the delivery window shows July 13th for those that order now. That obviously could shift if people take advantage of this, and I have to imagine many will. With a $1799 price tag, the Pixel Fold is a tough sell. At $900, the conversation completely changes.

At this sort of price, the Pixel Fold is not just in the ballpark of the major flagship phones: it is undercutting many of them. And for a phone this capable, this beautiful, and this unique, that’s a shocking proposition. The reality where you can now choose between a Pixel 7 Pro or the Pixel Fold and pay the exact same price is pretty wild. But we aren’t sure how long this deal will continue for AT&T. I’d imagine like we see with many subsidized devices, there aren’t an infinite number of phones that can be sold at this price. So, if you are interested in the Pixel Fold and interested in saving gobs of cash, this could be your time to jump on board the AT&T train.

