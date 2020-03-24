T-Mobile customers! Act fast and get 2 months of YouTube Premium for free

I’m a little late getting this one out there but there’s still time to score this deal. If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you’re probably familiar with TMO Tuesday. If not, you’ve been missing out. TMO Tuesday is T-Mobiles way of giving back to its customers. Every Tuesday, you can pop open the TMO Tuesday app and score some pretty cool free stuff. Sometimes it’s swag that you can pick up at any local T-Mobile store or discounts on movie tickets, restaurants and more.

For as long as I can remember, the TMO Tuesday app will score you an extra ten cents a gallon off of gas via the Fuel Rewards app. It’s a small saving but week after week, it adds up. One of the biggest freebies we TMO users have enjoyed over the past couple of years is a free subscription to MLB.TV which would normally cost you $119.

This week, T-Mobile has teamed up with Google and is offering two months of YouTube Premium for new and existing YT Premium subscribers. In case you’re unfamiliar, YouTube Premium gives you access to ad-free YouTube, YouTube Music and Google Play Music for those like me that have been reluctant to make the switch. If you’re already a subscriber, you can cancel your subscription and still take advantage of the two free months. Then, your payment will pick back up at the end of the promo.

Obviously, you’ll need to be a T-Mobile customer and then, you’ll need to install the TMO Tuesday app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Log in and link your T-Mobile account and start scoring some goodies. If you’re not a T-Mobile customer, I’d say switch but that’s just me.