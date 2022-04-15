Google’s “Switch to Android” app quietly shows up in iOS app store, but not publicly launched yet

The much-awaited and previously discussed “Switch to Android” app, meant to assist iPhone and iPad users when switching to the Android ecosystem, showed up quietly on the iOS App Store earlier this week – with a couple of caveats. The app’s description promises to help you move your photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events to a new Android device without “fussy cables,” as well as promptly remind you to turn off iMessage and ask for the appropriate permissions to move the rest of your data.

However, as TechCrunch reported, the app could not be found on the App Store by searching for it, nor was it appearing on Google’s developer page on the App Store, and could only be found by going to the direct link. Moreover, the folks over at Android Central reported being able to download the app but not being able to go through the transfer flow, signaling that the app isn’t quite ready for prime time.

The Switch to Android app from Google helps you quickly and securely move your most important data types – photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events — to a brand new Android device without fussy cables. The app also walks you through other important steps to setting up your device, like turning off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family. The app will ask you for a series of permissions so that your iPhone’s data can be moved to your Android device. “Switch to Android” app description in iOS App Store

Google later responded to TC’s inquiry about the app by “alerting them to the fact the app is not listed yet on the iOS App Store,” so I’m guessing this must mean what I suspected all along, and the app isn’t supposed to be downloaded, much less used yet. I’m not sure why, if that’s the case, it hasn’t been pulled or hidden even now that this discovery has made the tech news cycle.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if this means the app will be patched and officially released very soon. I am curious to see how much traction it gets with the upcoming release of the more affordable Pixel 6a, which I suspect will bring some folks over to the dark side.