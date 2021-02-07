Huddle up for the Super Bowl with a little help from Google

Whether or not you’re able to sit in front of the TV during the Super Bowl this afternoon, you’re still able to keep an eye on who’s winning. Google took to The Keyword to share a few helpful tips from Google Assistant which can help you get the most out of the event.

For example, you may already know that saying “Hey Google, who’s winning the Super Bowl” will show you the current score up to the play, but did you know that Google Assistant is rooting for the Bucs? Audible gasp! To be fair, they’re literally my home team, and yes, I know they only made it today thanks to Tom Brady.

You can also say “Hey Google, help me talk like a football fan”. By the way, “I knew they were going to run that play”. You’ll understand what I mean later. If you’re like me and have no clue about football – yes, you can crucify me now – you can say “Hey Google, give me facts about football”. If you’re cooking pizza or chicken wings – something I’m totally using today as an excuse to do – you can say “Hey Google, set a pizza timer,” or “Hey Google, set a timer for chicken wings”.

Because even someone as oblivious as me understands that the Super Bowl is the only time worth watching commercials and ads, make sure to visit youtube.com/adblitz to see ads, teasers, and extended cuts that will air during the game! The ads with the most views by February 15th will be given bragging rights for the rest of the year – a fun little extra. If you want to see which commercials got banned from playing this year, they’re sure to be on Youtube later.

Since the Bucs are the first team to ever play the Super Bowl at their home stadium, something I became acutely aware of while driving in horrendous traffic down to the Florida Aquarium last week, I suppose I should take a moment to brag about the fact that aside from Michigan, Florida is the only state to uniquely search for “chicken wings” as their primary Super Bowl food this year!

The map at the very least shows how disgustingly and yes, deliciously American we certainly are. Well, except for you, Maryland – I’m not really sure how prawn toast is Super Bowl food. Maybe I’m just not a part of the in-crowd, but I’d take Wyoming’s chia seed coconut milk dessert over that any day! “Hey Google, enjoy the Super Bowl!”