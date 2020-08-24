Student Deals: Up to $320 off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

We’re back with a last-minute deal that could save you as much as $380 if you’re eligible. Samsung has once again knocked $200 off of the ultra-premium Galaxy Chromebook and thanks to the company’s Education Discount Program, you can take another $119.85 off when you buy directly from Samsung. That brings the total price down to $679.15 but the savings doesn’t stop there. The Education Discounts require verification of your school email and only takes a couple of minutes on Samsung’s website. If you have a free Rakuten account, the cashback Kings are offering up to 10% cash back on Samsung’s website and laptops are included. That will put another $67 or so back on your next Big Fat Check.

The Galaxy Chromebook may be a lot more device than most users are looking for right now as students head back to school and employees are settling into the daily work from home routine. However, this sale puts the price of the flagship down to near mid-range prices and that makes it one of the best values going when you look at everything the Galaxy has to offer. I you’re looking for a premium experience and you can forgive the not-so-great battery life, this would be my choice. If for some reason you don’t qualify for Samsung’s Education Discount, Best Buy has also listed the Galaxy for $799 and you can still score the Jabra Elite 65t TWS earbuds for $20 when you buy a Chromebook.

