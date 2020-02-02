Stream Super Bowl LIV for free with your Chromecast and FOX

The 54th Super Bowl is a little over an hour away and chances are good that you’ve already settled into a comfy chair or barstool to watch the 49ers and the Chiefs decide who’s King of the NFL. If you haven’t and you’re looking for a way to watch the big game, FOX has a variety of options that will let you stream the Super Bowl to your Chromecast ABSOLUTELY FREE!

Unlike many big events that require you to log into an app or website with your Cable or satellite provider credentials, you can download the Fox Sports or Fox Now mobile apps and thanks to built-in Cast support, you can throw the game up on the big screen. All you need is a Chromecast or cast-enabled TV, an internet connection and one of the Fox apps below.

Alternatively, you can watch the game on your Chromebook or other PC at FOXSports.com. If you subscribe to YouTubeTV or any streaming service that offers FOX, you can catch the game there as part of your subscription. If you happen to be without internet and don’t have a cable package, don’t forget that FOX is a broadcast station. Get those rabbit ears fired up and send your buddy to the roof to move the antenna around. You’ve still got time to get that reception honed in before the 6:30 kickoff.