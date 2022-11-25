A 4K Chromecast and a Stranger Things Funko Pop for $29? Yes, please

Nothing says “holiday season” like a Funko POP figurine from the wildly popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Am I right? Okay, maybe not. Still, this Walmart-exclusive Black Friday deal combines our favorite 4K Chromecast with Google TV and a very cool-looking Funko POP figure of Stranger Things’ lead character Eleven and her favorite food, Eggo waffles.

Whether you’re a Stranger Things fan or not, this is still the deal you should be eyeing if you’re looking to pick up a new Chromecast streamer for Black Friday. With this unique bundle, you not only get the Eleven Funko POP that retails for $24.94, but you’re also scoring the 4K version of the popular Chromecast with Google TV. With it, you can stream all your favorite episodes of Stranger Things and just about anything else you like and it will only run you $29.

To put that in perspective, the 4K Chromecast with remote is regularly priced at $49.99. Right now, you can pick it up from any authorized Google retailer and the Google Store for $39.99. That means this exclusive promo from Walmart is still $10.99 cheaper and you’re getting a cool collectible. Even if you aren’t into Stranger Things or you simply don’t like collectible figurines, this is hands-down the best deal around on a Chromecast device. Besides, I’m sure you shouldn’t have any issue finding a Stranger Things fan to whom you could gift the Eggo-toting Eleven Funko POP to this holiday season. It’ll make a great stocking stuffer. Trust me. Grab this exclusive deal from Walmart at the link below or check your local store for availability.

If this deal still doesn’t float your boat, you can still pick up the HD Chromecast for under $19 just about anywhere.