Forget Black Friday, this Chromecast deal is too hot to pass up

Black Friday is right around the corner but we all are well aware that the deals started weeks ago as retailers look to get a jump on the holiday shopping season. While many of us are looking to score that huge deal on a new Chromebook, let’s not forget those little stocking stuffers and party gifts that take your holiday gift-giving to the next level. Sure, you could show up at your company Christmas party with a gift card for Applebee’s but nothing says “last minute” like a gift card you picked up from the pharmacy on the way there. Sorry, I got off track there. I’m not insulting your gifting game. I just know that I’ve done this on more than one occasion.

So, why not get that certain someone a fantastic little tech present that is not only very useful, it will run you less than $20? Win/Win. Google’s Chromecast w/Google TV has always been on our list of great gifts for just about anyone. Whether you’re a tech head or just getting into the streaming game, the tiny streamer brings all of your favorite content platforms into one easy-to-use, intuitive space. On top of that, you get a ton of goodies that come along with the Google Assistant. You can even see your smart cameras right on your TV with a connected Chromecast.

Earlier this year, Google debuted an HD version of the Chromecast w/Google TV and while it didn’t make a ton of sense to me at that time, it now appears to be a great play by the folks in Mountain View. Why? Well, Black Friday deals are here and you can pick up the 4K version of the Chromecast on sale for just under $40 from just about every authorized Google retailer around. If you’re serious about streaming 4K content, that’s a solid price for Google’s UHD streamer. Even more so because Walmart appears to be discontinuing its in-house Onn 4K that was retailing for a mere $19.

If you’re looking to impress with some extra gifts this holiday season, the HD model of the Chromecast w/Google TV is where it’s at. From now until likely Black Friday, you can pick up the handy little streamer for only $19.99 from all the usual sources. However, Walmart seems to be one-upping the competition and you can grab the Chromecast from the retail giant for only $18. Seriously, at this price, you should buy one for the entire family.

We like having these around for when we travel. The new remote-toting Chromecasts can connect to captive portals found in hotels, AirBNBs, and whatnot so you can take your streaming with you wherever you go. Quite handy. Anyway, there is one catch to this deal. You can only get the HD Chromecast at brick-and-mortar locations, not online. Don’t ask me why. I don’t work for the Waltons. Regardless, as much as I dislike physically going into Walmart, this is probably worth a trip. You can click the link below and see if a location near you has any in stock. You show up with an armload of these this holiday, you’re going to be the hit of the party.