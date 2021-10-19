Stormy Black and Sunny Pixel 6 Pro make an early appearance on Amazon UK

We are mere hours away from Google’s Pixel Fall Launch Event and while there’s little left to learn about the new Tensor-powered phones, we’re chomping at the bit to see the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in action. Better yet, we’re beside ourselves at the thought of actually getting our hands on Google’s latest flagship devices. There has been no shortage of leaks as it pertains to the Pixel 6 line but now we have another premature listing for the highly-anticipated smartphone that’s #MadeByGoogle and this time, it comes from none other than the online giant Amazon.

Legendary sleuth Roland Quandt stumbled upon the listings for the Pixel 6 Pro on Amazon’s UK storefront earlier today. Before you get too excited, no, you can not order the phone at this time. However, we now have even more solid evidence surrounding the launch price in the United Kingdom. Check out Roland’s tweet below.

The listing hasn’t been pulled at this point but the pricing information has been deleted and the Stormy Black and Sunny(Light Yellow) phones are currently listed as “Temporarily out of stock.” (The former device is also listed with a typo as “Stromy” but whatever.) The most pertinent information in the listing is the price. The 128GB model is coming in at 849£ with the 256GB version, according to Quandt, selling for 949£.

Quandt also shared that the shipping date for the Pixel 6 Pro models starts from November 1st in the UK. This is a few days later than the possible street date of October 28th here in the states. That date is based on the recent leak of an inventory listing from Target. Carriers could very well have the device earlier with some leaks pointing to a shipping date of the 25th. I’m still holding out hope that Best Buy, Google, and select carriers may have the device at the conclusion of tomorrow’s event but I’m an optimist. Either way, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. The Pixel Fall Launch Event kicks off tomorrow at 10PST/1EST and I, for one, can not wait. Stay tuned for official news when the event wraps up. You can find the Amazon UK listings below.

Source: Roland Quandt via GSMArena