Your Stadia Pro games for October include Arcade Paradise, Slaycation, Drawful 2, more

It’s that time again! Stadia is gearing up to offer yet another six games for Pro subscribers who want to add to their library. Starting October 1, 2022, you can claim a handful of titles, and while none of them are particularly impactful for those seeking AAA games, there are plenty of great indie and casual games to play with your family on the new Chromecast HD. Most people seem to only be excited about Arcade Paradise.

There are now more than 50 titles available via Stadia Pro, but I will say that many of the latest Pro games aren’t really for me, and I’m hoping that after Luna’s timed exclusivity deal with Assassin’s Creed Mirage ends, the latest Ubisoft game comes to Google’s cloud streaming platform. Let me know in the comments if you’re going to play Slaycation or any of the other things on this month’s lineup.

Arcade Paradise

Rather than wash rags for a living, turn the family laundromat into the ultimate 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure. Play, profit, and purchase new arcade machines with over 35 to choose from! Stadia Community

Slaycation Paradise

Launch into defending alternate Earths swarming with relentless hordes bent on ruining your vacation. Everything from shotguns and flamethrowers to cat-launchers and magic wands are at your disposal in this end-of-the-world twin-stick tower defense game. Stadia Community

Drawful 2

The team that brought you Fibbage, Quiplash and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2. Play with your friends and online in the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers! Stadia Community

Tangle Power

Unravel a thrilling mystery. The lead suspect? A shadowy figure looming over the body, wielding a knife. The problem? That suspect… is just a painting! Can you uncover the secrets of Tangle Tower? Stadia Community

Looking for Aliens

See the world through the lens of an alien TV show and search out hidden objects in 25 vibrant locations, including Area 51, the dreamworld, and outer space! Stadia Community

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem

Help Wednesday, Pugsley, Gomez, and Morticia save the Addams Family Mansion in this hilarious 3D party adventure. Steam Store

