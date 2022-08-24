Your Stadia Pro games for September include Tri6, Spiritfarer, Overcooked, and more

In just one week, Stadia Pro subscribers can claim an extra five games for their library! As usual, Google is giving away a good, big handful of enticing titles to encourage new users to sign up for its cloud streaming platform and to reward existing members for their loyalty.

Starting September 1, 2022, you can add Tri6: Infinite, Yars: Recharged, Spiritfarer, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, and PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night to your already massive and ever-growing list of things to play with just a few clicks and without downloads or updates.

I’m personally really looking forward to Tri6 specifically because I love Tron light bike style racing, and it looks like it will be a mix of that and the Wipeout series. Oh, and I skipped out on my chance to experience Spiritfarer, but love the opportunity to support indie devs as often as possible. The premise of the game also seems really interesting – playing as a ferry operator who sees people off to the underworld is a really fun concept, wouldn’t you agree?

Tri6: Infinite

Race in a futuristic, Tron-inspired, endless race track that will test your driving mettle. While the first few levels may be smooth driving, the later levels will ramp up in difficulty. Soon, players will be greeted by generated obstacles that appear at a maddening pace. Tunnels, lasers, sharp turns, and opponents are just some challenges that players have to navigate through. Speaking of enemies, racers will be able to pick up items on the track. Use those items to fire projectiles at opponents, while dodging opponents’ attacks and obstacles. How long can you last on the cyberspace race track? Release Date: Semptember 1, 2022

Yars: Recharged

In this 40+ year remake of the Atari 2600 classic, Yars: Recharged is back! In this shoot ’em up, bullet hell game, you’ll play as a flying bug. You’ll fly into the enemy homeworld, guarded by hives shooting deadly pulse cannons and waves of missiles at you. Our bug protagonist will need to dodge and weave these projectives and respond in kind: by blasting the enemies into oblivion. Release Date: August 23, 2022

Spiritfarer

Spritfarer is a cozy management about dying. Wait, dying, you say? Players assume the role of a ferry-master that sends off spirits on a final, memorable journey on a ship before their transition to the afterlife. To learn more about Spiritfarer’s development, check out our interview here.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

For all the cooking aficionados, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is your game. With over 200 levels and 80 chefs, players will traverse the land of Onion Kingdom to cook up a wide range of recipes in a variety of kitchens. But if you think this game is a walk in the kitchen, you’re sorely mistaken.



This restaurant simulator throws you into the cooking chaos right away. Players will use teamwork to serve as many dishes as they can to satisfy hungry customers before the timer runs out. Friendships and relationships will be put to the test, as you’ll quickly find out how well you work (or mess up!) with your teammates in intense moments to overcome each cooking challenge. Packaged as Overcooked! 1 and 2 with AOC (add-on content), this revamped version is the ultimate Overcooked! thus far. Experience the cooking simulator that got some solid scores, with GAMINGBible rating it a 9.0 out of 10, and Destructoid and Video Chums giving it an 8.5.

PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night

Follow superheroes Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko in PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night! as they protect the city from evil-doers. Our protagonists will face off against the villains: Romeo, Luna Girl, and Night Ninja, who are trying to take over the world.

Newsletter Signup