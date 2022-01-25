Life Is Strange and six more games will be free to Stadia Pro subscribers for February

Stadia Pro continues to be a great deal for anyone who subscribes, and February 2022 will be no different. In fact, it may be one of the best months yet, since gamers are getting a total of seven freaking games for their ten bucks this month!

Most notable among them are Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, but other titles are worth checking out as well. For example, Cosmic Star Heroine is a fantastic JRPG-style game that anyone nostalgic for the era will appreciate. It’s also created by the same folks who made Cthulhu Saves the World – a game that’s already on the platform.

Other games include Phogs, One Hand Clapping, Nanotale, and Merek’s Market – all available in just a few days on February 1, 2022. Let’s take a look below at what you’re getting this month, and be sure to tell us in the comments which game you’re most excited about. I definitely love the Life is Strange series for its fantastic cinematic storytelling and impactful decision-making mechanics. Happy gaming!

Life Is Strange

Step into the shoes of photography student Max Caulfield and discover what it’s like to have the power of time travel at your fingertips! With the aid of her childhood best friend, Chloe Price, Max must use her unpredictable rewind power to investigate the disappearance of fellow student Rachel Amber, and reveal the dark truths at the heart of Arcadia Bay. Beautifully remastered with enhanced visuals, this multi-award-winning classic now includes new and updated character models and all-new mocap-driven facial animation and lipsync. Explore the unforgettable, unpredictable world of Blackwell Academy, rebuilt in an all-new engine, and start your Life is Strange adventure all over again – now on Stadia Pro.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Before Max came back to Arcadia Bay – there was Chloe Price. Sixteen years old and furious at the world around her, Chloe is headed for an uncertain future – until the glamorous, magnetic Rachel Amber steps into her life, and an unlikely friendship blooms. But despite appearances, Rachel’s life is just as troubled as Chloe’s – and now the secrets buried in Rachel’s past threaten to tear them both apart. Together, the pair must confront each other’s demons, and find a way to overcome them. This fully remastered prequel refreshes Chloe’s compelling journey with all-new character models, and upgraded lighting, materials, and environments. The Remaster also includes the unmissable bonus ‘Farewell’ episode and the Deluxe outfit options. Dive into the world of Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered on Stadia Pro!

Cosmic Star Heroine

3 exotic planets to explore. Aliens. Robots. Magic. Forbidden technology. Ruined Worlds. Ghosts. Long-lost secrets. Conspiracies. A galactic threat. And one brave heroine to make things right. Cosmic Star Heroine is an exciting new RPG from the creators of Cthulhu Saves the World. Steam

Nanotale

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric typing adventure RPG set in a colorful vibrant world. Follow Rosalind, a novice Archivist, as she journeys out to explore a distant world. On her quest to gather knowledge, she collects samples of mystic natural beauties. Everything is peaceful. War is a thing of the distant past. In the shadows, a tale of dissonant magic is spreading, instilling corruption into broken hearts. Watch Youtube Trailer

One Hand Clapping

Plug in your microphone! One Hand Clapping has left Early Access and is out now on Stadia! Build confidence in your voice as you utilize melody, rhythm, and harmony as your tools. Take your time. You have nothing to lose and won’t get punished for making a mistake. Meet loveable characters who will assist you and cheer you on and inspire self-expression without being pushy. You don’t have to be a vocalist prodigy to enjoy One Hand Clapping. Just conquer your doubts, battle the silence, and sing your song. Watch Youtube Trialer

Phogs

In PHOGS! you play as a duo of dogs on a captivating, puzzle-filled adventure. Linked by a stretchy belly, you’ll need to bark, bite and bounce your way through obstacles set across the themed worlds of Food, Sleep and Play, in co-op or single-player. Watch Youtube Trailer

Merek’s Market