Stadia Pro subscribers are getting a whopping 7 free games for the month of December

Google’s game streaming platform, Stadia, usually gives away 4 free games at a time with its Pro membership, which costs just $9.99 per month. This usually keeps about 30-40 titles in cycle for subscribers to claim upon signing up and paying the initial cost, which comes out to an incredible value when you consider the normal cost of each game.

For the month of December, Stadia is being very generous, perhaps as a Christmas gift to its community, by adding a total of seven free games to the Pro lineup! This means that anyone signing up for the holidays or receiving a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle as a gift will immediately have access to 44 games to indulge in.

Starting December 1, 2021, you can claim TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS, Wreckfest, Destroy All Humans, Falconeer Warrior Edition, Foreclosed, and Little Nightmares (Yes, this is the first repeat Pro game!). Just a while later, on December 10, 2021, Unto The End, a title that was initially delayed, will be released on Stadia Pro, so you can add that to your library too, so long as it’s not held back again.

Lastly, you should be aware that if you’ve yet to claim Everspace and Darksiders 2 up until this point, you have until November 30, just one week, to do so. At that time, they will be leaving the Pro lineup, so grab them while you can! With all of that out of the way, let’s take a look at each title you’re getting for December. Be sure to drop a comment letting me know which ones interest you most, and as always, happy gaming!

TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS

No Stadia trailer exists yet for this title

With Earth under invasion and MEGATRON, leader of the Decepticons close to capturing The Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe – you! Assemble your squad and roll out, for a turn-based tactical war that will rage from Central City to Cybertron itself. You’ll need both strength and strategy to outwit the fiendish Decepticons. Steam

Forclosed

Evan Kapnos’ identity has been Foreclosed, stripped of his job, his brain implants and his access to the city Block-chain, he must now escape the city before his identity and implants are auctioned off. Discover and unlock new abilities with an RPG-like skill system. Upgrade your weapon’s potential with futuristic customisations and enhance your brain with implants which provide almost super-human abilities! Youtube

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition

Soar through the skies aboard a majestic warbird. Explore a stunning oceanic world and engage in epic aerial dogfights. Take on the role of Falconeer and embark on a journey of discovery to solve the mystery of the Ursee, its people and history. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition includes the fully updated game, plus ‘The Hunter’ add-on content, adding a new player class with a flyable Ormir dragon and a set of pyro pot guided rockets, along the ‘Edge of the World’ add-on content, containing 3 additional side quests and new boss encounters. Youtube

Unto The End

Unto The End is a hand-crafted cinematic platformer about a desperate journey home. As the adventure unfolds, the decisions you make can carry consequences not just for you, but also for the creatures you encounter. Mastery of combat is critical, but fighting isn’t always the only way. Overcoming adversity can sometimes be better achieved through sharpness of perception. Unforgiving terrain, fierce opponents, and paucity of supplies means there are scant opportunities for respite. Through the suffocating gloom of frigid caverns and biting winds of harsh mountain peaks, every step weighs heavy with the relentless struggle to make it home. Youtube

Wreckfest

Wreckfest is a demolition derby themed racing game with soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics and in-depth vehicle upgrading, featuring both demolition derbies and more traditional track races. It’s all about fun, breakneck racing and over-the-top crashes. Steam

Destroy All Humans

The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. One giant step on mankind! Coming to Stadia. Youtube

Little Nightmares