Two new, 3D FPS puzzler games announced for Stadia

While the titles I’m waiting for haven’t arrived just yet on Stadia, there’s no doubt that the cadence of releases is picking up steam in a big way. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen the announcement or release of 7 new games for Stadia. While they aren’t titles that will single-handedly change the player base for Stadia, they are proof that Stadia is finally beginning to deliver on the promise of more games in 2020.

Today, we’re adding another 2 games to the announcement list in Relicta and The Turing Test. Both of these 3D FPS puzzler games remind me of something like Portal, where solving puzzles is the aim rather than shooting down foes. Again, these types of games aren’t what I’m looking for, but I’d bet they are the types of games many of you reading this are ready to check out.

We’ll drop the trailers and game descriptions for both games below, but know these games aren’t quite available yet. They are marked as coming soon, so hopefully that means we’ll see them by month’s end. For what it’s worth, even the folks at Stadia realize these titles may not be the knock out punches some users are clamoring for, going as far as saying this via the announcement post to remind us all: “If puzzle games aren’t your favorite, don’t fret – DOOM Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online, The Division 2, and many more games are coming to Stadia this year.”

Relicta

Relicta – Stadia Announcement Trailer While the titles I'm waiting for haven't arrived just yet on Stadia, there's no doubt that the cadence of releases is picking up steam in a big way. In the past few weeks alone, we've seen the announcement or release of 7 new games for Stadia. While they aren't titles that will single-handedly chang

Developer: Mighty Polygon | Publisher: Deep Silver

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to combine magnetism and gravity in order to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the treacherous depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive…

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

Play as a physicist stranded on a derelict Moon base and bend gravity and magnetism to your will. Will you rush straight ahead or will you take your time to unravel the intrigues of 22nd century orbital politics? Buried in the eternal darkness lies a secret that might claim your daughter’s life – or change the fate of humanity. Are you ready to face the consequences of your research?

The Turing Test

The Turing Test – Stadia Announcement Trailer While the titles I'm waiting for haven't arrived just yet on Stadia, there's no doubt that the cadence of releases is picking up steam in a big way. In the past few weeks alone, we've seen the announcement or release of 7 new games for Stadia. While they aren't titles that will single-handedly chang

Developer: Bulkhead Interactive | Publisher: Bulkhead Interactive

The Turing Test is a challenging first-person puzzle game set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. You are Ava Turing, an engineer for the International Space Agency (ISA) sent to discover the cause behind the disappearance of the ground crew stationed there.

Upon arrival a series of puzzles awaits you – tests which, according to the station’s AI, Tom, can only be solved by a human. These puzzles have apparently been set by the missing ground crew – but why have they created them and what are they hiding from?

In an evolving story based on mankind’s instinctual need to explore, protect and survive, you’ll delve deeper into Europa’s ice crusted-core and discover that the lines between man and machine begin to blur. Armed with the Energy Manipulation Tool (EMT), solve puzzles to open the way forward as you learn the true cost of human morality.