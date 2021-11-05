You can now join multiplayer Stadia games without an invite

When you join a multiplayer game on any console or even on PC, you normally don’t need an invitation to do so. Just boot up the game, enter the lobby, and you’ll be automatically matched with others before the round begins. Up until now, Google Stadia has required users to send and accept invites in order to be matched up with other players.

Now, however, the ability to jump into some gameplay with your friends on supported titles without needing an invite has been added to the company’s cloud gaming platform! So far, 9to5Google has noticed this is working on Far Cry 6, but Google’s support page states that it will operate with “select games”, so more are likely going to be compatible as time passes and the feature rolls out to everyone.

Stadia’s new privacy setting

If you’d like to try this out, you’ll have to turn it on manually as it’s shipping as off by default. Just visit your profile at the top-right of the Stadia web app, go to “Your activity” and then click “Current game”. Toggle “Join your current game”. From there, just choose who you’d like to be able to join. You can swap between all players or just your friends. It’s worth noting that a new orange notification dot will lead you directly to this setting Google has been doing with all new menu items across its services.

Google says that only players in the group you select will be able to join your game, so make sure to set these privacy settings accordingly. You can also turn this feature off at any time if you don’t want anyone to randomly join your gameplay! Because most modern titles feature “drop-in, drop-out” co-op and competitive gameplay, you’ll likely just see others running around your world working with or against you in your objective once you’ve enabled this.