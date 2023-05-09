Stadia Exclusive game ‘Gylt’ is getting a second lease on life with upcoming Steam release

A handful of games that launched on Google’s now defunct Stadia cloud gaming platform (rest in peace) were unfortunate enough to never again see the light of day once it shut down. However, for a select few, they’re getting a new lease on life in other places.

Today, a Steam listing for the Stadia exclusive Gylt by Tequila Works popped up, and lists its release date as “Coming soon”. This means that anyone with a PC, Steam Deck, or even a Chromebook running Steam for Linux will be able to play the horror-themed narrative puzzle adventure game once more without needing to rely on Google!

Tequila Works is also known for games like Rime and Deadlight among others – all games I’ve enjoyed in the past. Gyle tells the story of Sally, a young girl living in Bethelwood, whose life takes a dark turn after her cousin Emily goes missing. As she tries to unravel the mystery behind Emily’s disappearance, Sally is pulled into a twisted version of her town where her fears and worst memories come to life.

Shape your fears… Fear the shapes. Embark on a journey where you face your worst fears and are confronted with the emotional impact of your actions in this narrative adventure game with puzzles, stealth and action. Steam

As a player, you’ll need to navigate this creepy world and decide whether to confront or avoid the various creatures that inhabit it. The game offers multiple ways to tackle each situation, allowing players to build strategies and use sound or visual lures to distract the creatures.

Sadly, the title was only available for cloud streaming on Stadia, but now that it’s on Steam, this will mark the first time it will be available for download and even offline play! The haunting soundtrack, composed by Cris Velasco, adds to the overall eerie atmosphere of the game.

Oh, and there is a possibility that it could be compatible with Proton, a software that allows Windows and Steam games to run on Linux-based systems. As previously mentioned, this means that Chromebook users, who enjoyed the game for a short stint while it was available by way of the Chrome browser, may still have a chance to play it on their Chromebooks! If you’ve played Gylt on Stadia before the platform shut down, let us know your thoughts on the game. And for those who missed out, be sure to add it to your Steam wishlist using the button below.

