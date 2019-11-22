Stadia players unable to access Destiny 2 right now

This morning, we had an opportunity to show off Stadia to a co-worker who’d heard rumblings about Google’s new streaming service. He wasn’t completely sure what all the fuss was about, and in a rush to show him how awesome it was to play a game like Destiny 2 right in a Chrome browser, we quickly fired up the nearest Chromebook and immediately launched Destiny 2. And then we proceeded to not play anything.

Unfortunately, the screen you see above was all we were able to show our interested friend. It wasn’t exactly the best first impression for Stadia, but this particular issue isn’t on Google or Stadia at all as it turns out. We tried a few more times to log in via the Chromecast and Pixel phones as well and kept running into the same error, so we did what we do and started researching the issue.

As it turns out, there is a server issue affecting all Destiny games across all systems, not just Stadia. Sure, the game and its working bits and pieces exist on Stadia servers, but the account-level info you need to actually log in and continue your particular part in the story is all controlled by Bungie’s servers. As of right now, those servers are experiencing a massive outage.

This is a screenshot from downdetector.com, and it clearly shows there are some real issues with Bungie’s servers currently. Additionally, if you head over to Bungie’s official Destiny 2 user forums, there’s a permanent banner up top proclaiming:

Service Alert: We are actively investigating issues impacting all Destiny services. Until resolved, some Destiny and Bungie.net services may experience disruptions. Please stay tuned to @BungieHelp for updates.

Additionally, the @BungieHelp Twitter feed is clearly communicating this issue as well. There’s been no indication that a fix is on the way or that the problem has even been identified at this point, but our collective fingers are crossed in hopes that an official fix is found before the weekend. Being Stadia’s first weekend, I’d expect user interaction will be stronger in the next couple days than it has been since launch, so it would be nice if the most prominent game title on the platform was accessible. When we catch wind of a fix, we’ll be sure to get the word out.