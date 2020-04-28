Come watch the latest Stadia Connect with us today at 12PM EST

Google’s Stadia gaming platform has now been with us for a little over 5 months at this point, and it has gone from a brand-new, some-times flaky service to a leader in the game streaming space. While there are still some holes in the gaming line up at this point, the library is growing, the player base is growing (especially with the official launch of the free tier), and new features continue to roll out and work very well.

I’ve tried most of the streaming game providers and though there are a few notable games on Stadia’s chief competitor in Nvidia GeForce NOW, there’s no denying that the overall user experience with Stadia is simply unmatched at this point. Graphic fidelity is better, ways to play are broader, and the cleanliness of the UI is far better.

It’s easy to forget how far Stadia has come in such a short time, and it is even easier to forget how ravenous we once were for new Stadia Connect live streams this time last year. Back then, a new Stadia Connect was the primary way we learned important info about the platform and got a peek at what was going to soon be available to us as players. Post-launch, Stadia has communicated primarily via social media, YouTube, and in the Stadia Community Blog. It has been a long time since we had a Stadia Connect – August of 2019 – so we’re exited to see what is in store to be talked about and announced today.

It's time for another #StadiaConnect! Tune in this Tuesday 4/28 9AM PT / 6PM CET on YouTube to hear from the team and see a few new games coming to Stadia. pic.twitter.com/Fuao6QvHF3 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 24, 2020

Right below, we’ll drop in the live stream from Stadia’s YouTube channel before 12PM EST so you can catch all the news in real time. From the tweet, we should expect to hear a bit from the Stadia team and get news on a few new game announcements. I’d imagine there will be a few bigger pieces of info since the Stadia team has multiple outlets for small updates. Putting together a Stadia Connect should point to something a bit bigger. We’ll see what it is soon!

