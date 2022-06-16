Stadia adds 9 new Click-to-Play game trials to its lineup

Click to Play Trials are a fantastic way to get into cloud gaming without really any commitment, and Stadia reigns supreme with this. They’re wonderful because they literally require no account login to spin up, and you can play enough to get a sense for whether or not you want to either subscribe to Stadia Pro or to buy the game outright.

After initially launching just a few, the platform recently added a 60-minute trial for World War Z: Aftermath and Super Animal Royale, and a 120-minute trial for HUMANKIND, rounding off its selection at the time. Now, it’s adding a bunch more. On the Stadia Community Blog, it states that 9 more are available, but it lists 11.

With these incredible additions, there are now a total of 26 games that you can try out with one simple click. Of course, if you’re already a Stadia Pro subscriber, you already own many of these as a part of the massive library you’ve accumulated, but for those who haven’t been claiming their games or simply haven’t decided it’s time to jump into the mix, there’s plenty of fun and adventure to be had with the several Ubisoft titles on the list, for example.

Each game gives you between 30 and 120 minutes, and you can see a list of them above. I’ve personally spent some time on Dragon Quest XI before buying it, so I can attest to the fact that these trials are incredibly useful. Let me know in the comments if any of the games on the Stadia Trials list sound or look interesting to you!