Square Enix hosts a massive end of the year sale on the Google Play Store

I never miss an opportunity to cover when my favorite publishers and developers host discounts on their games on the Google Play Store. Today, I found that Square Enix, creator of the popular Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy series’ among others, is hosting an end of the year sale just in time for Christmas and the new year, so I thought I would geek out a bit. Most of these titles are approximately 50% off for a limited time.

I already own several of these titles as I’ve taken advantage of past sales, but if you haven’t and would like to have a few of the best JRPGs on the market on your phone, tablet, or Chromebook, now is your golden chance. There are twenty games you can get your hands on, and yes, that includes Adventures of Mana, Chrono Trigger, and Valkyrie Profile in addition to a few others outside of the core series Square is known for.

I’ll highlight my top three picks before listing out the rest of them below. It’s worth noting that Final Fantasy VIII Remaster and Chrono Trigger (Upgraded version) have gamepad support for Chromebooks, but many people couldn’t get FFVIII to run on their device, so your mileage may vary.

Ultimately, my favorite game on the list is Final Fantasy Tactics. In the past, I’ve discussed how sad it makes me to see Square Enix avoid placing cloud save and gamepad support in the game for so many years despite all of the requests for it. Which of the deals below are your favorite and which did you pick up today? Let me know in the comments, and happy gaming!

Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

Released as the Final Fantasy series’ first tactical RPG in 1997, Final Fantasy Tactics on Playstation went on to sell over 2.4 million copies worldwide. The game grew in popularity upon its re-release in 2007 as Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for the PSP with added features such as new movies, scenarios and Jobs. You can enjoy the game whose story gave life to the world of Ivalice, and whose high strategy battles bring tactical games to a whole new level. 50% off at $5.99

Chrono Trigger (Upgrade Ver.)

The timeless RPG classic returns loaded with upgrades! Journey to the forgotten past, to the far future, and to the end of time. A big adventure to save the planet, now begins… CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you’re a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet’s future promises hours of enthralling adventure! 50% off at $4.99

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

FINAL FANTASY VIII was first released on February 11, 1999. Beloved by fans, this title has garnered a great deal of popularity even compared to other installments in the FINAL FANTASY franchise, selling more than 9.6 million units worldwide. And now players can enjoy FINAL FANTASY VIII on their smartphone! With renewed character CG, the world of FINAL FANTASY VIII is now more beautiful than ever before. This installment is a remaster of FINAL FANTASY VIII for PC. This application is a one-time purchase. There will be no additional charge incurred after downloading. 50% off at $10.99

Other Great Deals