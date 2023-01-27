Spigen and Caseology release new high-quality Pixel Watch cases and covers

While we’ve seen our fair share of Pixel Watch bands released across the internet since the general availability of Google’s first smartwatch arrived, we’ve only seen a few protective cases up to this point. The one we all use around here showed up a couple months ago in the Ringke Slim Case and it’s been a great protector of the rounded, glass edges of the Pixel Watch for a while.

We knew it would only be a matter of time, however, before other big names in the protective case industry got in on all the fun, and two of my favorites – Spigen and Caseology – are now officially offering protective cases for the Pixel Watch in both slim and larger, shock-absorbing sizes, along with an all-in-one case/band from Caseology that looks pretty sweet.

Slim plastic cases

From Spigen, we have a new set of slim, plastic covers that fit much like the Ringke offering does with the exception of one major upgrade: a better cutout for the digital crown. With Spigen’s thin cases (they come in black and clear), there is nothing in the way of the digital crown’s rotation, and that alone could make them a better option than those from Ringke.

Extra-durability cases

Spigen Liquid Air Caseology Vault

Both Spigen and Caseology are now offering bulkier, heavier cases for the Pixel Watch as well. If you like the look and feel of a more-robust watch, these could be very interesting. For Spigen, this case will fall under the Liquid Air branding and matches up nicely with the similarly-branded Pixel 7 case. It looks far more durable and shock-absorbant than the simpler thin cases.

Caseology has a bigger case, too, and it looks to give your Pixel Watch even more protection than the Liquid Air. Dubbed the “Vault,” this case is likely as rugged as you could ask for on a slim watch like the Pixel Watch. I love the gritty, sandstone-like outer finish and the fact that this case is made to take a beating. For the right situation and right user, it will make a great fit.

All-in-one Case and active band

Finally, we have a new all-in-one case from Caseology that wraps the entire Pixel watch in a silicone casing that is fully attached to an included watch band. The look is dual-toned and seamless, and likely will make a durable, simple solution for those more-active times. Even when not in a workout situation, however, this band still looks really sweet in my opinion. For $29.99, the NanoPop gives you both a case and a new band and feels like an interesting change up in the Pixel Watch’s style.

I seriously doubt this is the end of the new cases for the Pixel Watch that we’ll see, but it is really nice to see major case makers getting in on unique designs for more than just the bands of the Pixel Watch. I’m definitely looking at the NanoPop, Spigen Thin Case and Liquid Air for my own personal use in different scenarios, and I’m really excited by future accessories from companies like these in the future for the Pixel Watch.

VIA: 9to5 Google

