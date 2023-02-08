Speech, Speed and Security: What’s new in Chrome 110

Like clockwork, Google has officially announced the next major update to the Chrome browser and the update should be rolling out to macOS, Windows, and Linux users as we speak. Version 110 of our beloved browser doesn’t bring a ton of new spectacular features but it does have some notable additions that will make it more user-friendly, fast, and more secure. Here’s a look at what you can expect from the latest update to Google Chrome.

Easier Translation

Chrome makes it relatively easy to translate any website you visit with an easy to use prompt that appears when you visit a page that’s not in your default language. You can also select which languages you never wish to translate but all of this has to be done by actually visiting a site that’s not in your default language. In Chrome 110, you can find a new menu in the settings that will allow you to apply these conditions across all sites. You can find the new feature under Languages in the settings menu or simply point your browser to chrome://settings/languages . From there, you can set your default translation language as well as set which languages should be translated by default and which ones should not.

Nvidia 4K upscaling support

If your PC is equipped with 3000 or 4000-series RTX graphics card, you can now enjoy crispy, upscaled content directly in Chrome’s built in web player. That means that 1080P video content can me upscaled to 4K if your computer’s display or monitor supports it.

Enhanced Enhanced Safe Browsing

Enhanced safe browsing for Chrome isn’t new. As a matter of fact, the bolstered browsing security feature rolled out back in 2021 and it gives users the option to allow Google’s servers to scan, detect, and prevent various threats when visiting a website. Building on this hardened security feature, Enhanced safe browsing now analyzes cookie requests from extensions to better spot malware. You can enable enhanced safe browsing by pointing your browser to chrome://settings/security and clicking the toggle in the security settings menu.

Password manager updates and biometric support

If you’re PC is equipped with biometrics, i.e. a fingerprint scanner, you can now use said scanner to confirm your identity to log in. If you don’t have biometrics, you should be able to use whichever screen lock method you have enabled. The compromised password feature has also been updated to include more websites. This feature can take you directly to the page you need to change a password.

Patches and fixes

Along with these new features, this Chrome update implements a number of security patches for the following bugs.

[$7000][1402270] High CVE-2023-0696: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Haein Lee at KAIST Hacking Lab on 2022-12-18

CVE-2023-0696: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Haein Lee at KAIST Hacking Lab on 2022-12-18 [$4000][1341541] High CVE-2023-0697: Inappropriate implementation in Full screen mode. Reported by Ahmed ElMasry on 2022-07-03

CVE-2023-0697: Inappropriate implementation in Full screen mode. Reported by Ahmed ElMasry on 2022-07-03 [$2000][1403573] High CVE-2023-0698: Out of bounds read in WebRTC. Reported by Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2022-12-25

CVE-2023-0698: Out of bounds read in WebRTC. Reported by Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2022-12-25 [$3000][1371859] Medium CVE-2023-0699: Use after free in GPU. Reported by 7o8v and Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2022-10-06

CVE-2023-0699: Use after free in GPU. Reported by 7o8v and Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2022-10-06 [$3000][1393732] Medium CVE-2023-0700: Inappropriate implementation in Download. Reported by Axel Chong on 2022-11-26

CVE-2023-0700: Inappropriate implementation in Download. Reported by Axel Chong on 2022-11-26 [$2000][1405123] Medium CVE-2023-0701: Heap buffer overflow in WebUI. Reported by Sumin Hwang of SSD Labs on 2023-01-05

CVE-2023-0701: Heap buffer overflow in WebUI. Reported by Sumin Hwang of SSD Labs on 2023-01-05 [$1500][1316301] Medium CVE-2023-0702: Type Confusion in Data Transfer. Reported by Sri on 2022-04-14

CVE-2023-0702: Type Confusion in Data Transfer. Reported by Sri on 2022-04-14 [$1000][1405574] Medium CVE-2023-0703: Type Confusion in DevTools. Reported by raven at KunLun lab on 2023-01-07

CVE-2023-0703: Type Confusion in DevTools. Reported by raven at KunLun lab on 2023-01-07 [$2000][1385982] Low CVE-2023-0704: Insufficient policy enforcement in DevTools. Reported by Rhys Elsmore and Zac Sims of the Canva security team on 2022-11-18

CVE-2023-0704: Insufficient policy enforcement in DevTools. Reported by Rhys Elsmore and Zac Sims of the Canva security team on 2022-11-18 [$1000][1238642] Low CVE-2023-0705: Integer overflow in Core. Reported by SorryMybad (@S0rryMybad) of Kunlun Lab on 2021-08-11

Lastly, Chrome 110 sees the end of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8. If your PC is on one of these operating systems, you will no longer receive updates and it may be time to consider a device upgrade.

If you’d like to learn more about developer-focused and under-the-hood changes in this version of Chrome, you can find them over at the Chrome Developer’s Blog here. To check your browser for updates, head to the three-dot menu and click Help>About Google Chrome and smash that update button.