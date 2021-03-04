Upcoming Snapdragon Chromebook tablet ‘Coachz’ is getting an LTE option

While we still don’t yet know the availability information on ‘Coachz’, it’s not stopping us from getting very excited about the eventual release of this Chrome OS tablet. With an absolute treasure trove of features (fingerprint scanner, wireless charging USI pen, 11-inch 3:2 QHD display, Snapdragon 7c processor, kickstand), this tablet is already lining itself up to be a big hit assuming the price isn’t completely out of control.

We can now officially add LTE support to the growing feature list for this Chromebook, as we’ve uncovered clear evidence that work for an LTE radio is underway for the highly-anticipated tablet.

The screenshot above is only one of a handful of similar commits currently in the Chromium Gerrit that point to work being done on ‘Coachz’ to make it even more capable on the go via the addition of 4G LTE. While the promise of 5G Chromebooks is quite possible with MediaTek’s upcoming MT8192 and MT8195, we don’t have firm evidence that we’ll be seeing that sort of mobile connection anytime soon. LTE, however, is already available in a small collection of Chrome OS devices right now, so seeing it added to ‘Coachz’ isn’t as much a revelation as it is just another feather in this device’s cap.

I’m beginning to run out of things to hope for in ‘Coachz’, honestly. As long as performance is solid (we expect it will be) and battery life is good, I really feel this detachable tablet could be one of the best Chromebooks for a wide swath of users. We won’t know until it shows up and, like many of you, I’m eagerly anticipating that day.