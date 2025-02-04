Snag the well-rounded Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus for $100 off

Chromebook deals are a revolving door. There are so many great models available at this point that you never know which one will be discounted any given week. While we finally saw a discount on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus for just the second time since launch, there are other Chromebook deals also very much worth your time and attention.

And the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is definitely one of those. This is an excellent all-around Chromebook Plus model that doesn’t actually go on sale all that often. So, when it does get a steep discount, it’s worth taking advantage of.

At just $499 most days, the Flex 5i isn’t one that I expect to be discounted all the time. After all, you are getting a bright 16:10 1920×1200 14-inch screen, convertible form factor, backlit keyboard, upward-firing speakers, speedy internals (13th-gen Core i3-1335U, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage), and solid build quality for that price.

But every price can get better, right? At $100 off, you’re now looking at all that Chromebook Plus upside for just $399. It’s an incredible value on a device that I still love to use. It’s easily one of the most well-rounded devices we have in the Chromebook space at the moment, and this deal just makes it that much better. Just don’t miss it!