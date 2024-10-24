Snag one of my favorite powerful Chromebooks for just $579

I’ve not been shy over the past couple years about my love for the Acer Chromebook 516 GE and the follow-up Plus model that launched earlier in 2024. Both are quite similar, and both are insanely awesome for the same reasons. While the first model has nearly been removed from shelves, the new Plus variation only continues the trend, and when it goes on sale, it’s worth your attention.

If it’s been a bit of time, remember that the 516 GE is a beast in all sorts of ways. You get a 16-inch 16:10 QHD 120Hz screen to start with, and it’s housed in a reasonably light chassis (3.75 pounds) that is rigid and reassuring. There’s an RGB backlit keyboard, great upward-firing speakers, and a large, smooth OceanGlass trackpad as well.

advertisement

Under the hood, the new Plus model comes equipped with the Intel Core 5-120U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. There’s no question this Chromebook can handle your daily workflow with ease, and you’ll get to do it all on a 350+ nit screen that is simply mesmerizing to work from.

When you look at all it offers, there’s no question why this has become one of my all-time favorite devices and one that I reach for without question most of the time I’m not reviewing another Chromebook. So at $70 off and just $579, it’s definitely a Chromebook you should consider if you want no worries about plenty of screen real estate on the go, minimal impact on the weight of your bag (when you consider the size of the device), and tons of performance overhead. I have no doubt you’ll love it!

advertisement