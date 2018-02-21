Snag A Refurbished Samsung Chromebook Plus For $249!

As we sit and way, somewhat impatiently, for the next evolution of Chromebooks to come to market, retailers seem to be squeezing every penny out of the current Chrome OS lineup. On any given day, you might end up paying over retail for a device that’s been out for a year or even longer.

Thankfully, there are still deals to be had here and there for those on the hunt for a new Chromebook. Google’s Pixelbook can still be had with a $100 discount if you want the best of what’s around.

$100 Off Pixelbook On Amazon

For you who are looking to get a flagship device a bargain basement prices, third-party Amazon seller BLINQ has a killer deal on a refurbished Samsung Chromebook Plus.

Priced at $450 and up new, you can get a factory refurbished Samsung for only $249. This gets you one of the hottest Chromebooks of 2017 and a device you’ll be proud to have in your bag.

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Chrome OS

OP1, RK3399 Hexacore ARM processor

4GB RAM

12.3″ 2400×1600 LED touch display at a super-bright 400 nits

32GB eMMC storage

2 x USB – C

stowable stylus

Micro SD

2.38 lbs

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is a formidable device for moderate computing and offers a superior tablet experience over most of the competition’s convertible Chromebooks. With Android Apps in tow, the Plus is about as versatile as they come.

Grab one from Amazon before they’re gone. You’ll get a 30-day money back guarantee and free shipping.

Samsung Chromebook Plus On Amazon