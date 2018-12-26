Snag A $20 Google Home Hub With These Nest Bundles

The Google Home Hub is a new take on the smart display powered by the Google Assistant and depending on your use-case, it could be the best option on the market. For those wanting to side-step having a device equipped with a camera, the Home Hub offers the best integration for smart devices and all of the Google-y products it was designed to host.

During the Black Friday madness, grabbing a Home Hub for $100 or less was a fairly simple feat but thanks to some post-holiday “sale-a-brations,” you can now pick one up for an insane $20 when you bundle with select Nest Smart Home products.

Best Buy, BH Photo and Walmart are all offering the Google Home Hub at the deeply discounted price when you add it to your cart with devices such as the Nest Hello Doorbell, security cameras and thermostats.

You can get your Google Home Hub in either Chalk or Charcoal and the savings will be applied in the cart when you shop Best Buy and BH Photo. Walmart has a slightly different approach with “bundles” but the savings works out to be about the same.

You can check out all the Nest/Home Hub deals at the links below and get yours delivered before the New Year or pick them up in-store where available. I’m grabbing the doorbell/Home Hub combo myself. Now, I just have to find a spot in the house that doesn’t have a Google Home device already residing. Wish me luck.

Source: Android Police