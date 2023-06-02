Smart Home Deals: Save up to $150 on Nest and Google TV products today only

Yesterday, we shared the news that Google was ending support for the original Chromecast from 2013. Coincidentally, today has brought us some killer deals on some Google TV devices that will help you upgrade that old device and save some serious cash in the process. Along with some great deals on a variety of Google TV products, nearly every Google made Nest product is also on sale and you stand to save hundreds of you’re looking to outfit your home with Assistant-enabled speakers, smart display, cameras and more.

There’s a lot to choose from here and the deals end tonight so I’ll keep my banter to a minimum. For those looking to upgrade a Chromecast, both the 4K and 1080P versions of the Chromecast w/Google TV are part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day and you can take $10 off either model. That means that you can get a very capable Google streaming starting at $19.99.

Nest

Next up, we have a slew of Nest products. As a matter of fact, this list contains almost every current Nest device on the market apart from the Nest Audio and Nest Mini. I’ll just run down the list below so you can see the products and their respective discounts.

Hisense Quantum ULED Smart Google TVs

If you’re looking to upgrade your entire television setup, Hisense has some very solid discounts on a couple of its Quantum ULED smart TVs. These models come with Google TV baked right in so you get a high-def television with all the goodness that comes with a Chromecast device. Install and stream from your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube TV and many more from the Assistant-enabled remote and you’ll even get three months of Apple TV+ to get you started. You can go big time and grab a 65″ 4K model for $849 and save $150 or keep it subtle with the 50″ UHD version for only $349.

That's it for the smart home deals for today but check back later this afternoon for a new round of Chromebook deals hand curated by yours truly.