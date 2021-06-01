Smart Deals: $30 Lenovo Smart Clock, $100 off a smart home starter kit, and more

The Memorial Day Weekend is squarely behind us and it came and went without any major Chromebook deals that weren’t already available. Thankfully, it’s the first of the month and we’re busy rounding up all the best new deals from around the web. This morning, we stumbled upon some serious savings on two of our favorite smart home devices from Lenovo and you can save up to $100 or more with these deals.

If you’re looking to get started with your smart home with very little scratch, Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is currently $20 off from a couple of retailers. No, it isn’t Best Buy or Amazon. You can pick up the 4″ smart clock with the Google Assistant from The Home Depot or Lowe’s for only $29.99. That’s a solid price for a handy little smart clock/speaker that’s perfect for the bedroom. If you luck out, you can find one in your local store and have it today. Our local Home Depot happens to have two in stock right now.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at the Home Depot

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at the Lowe’s

If you’re looking for something a little larger, the original Lenovo Smart Clock (my personal favorite) is on offer at Best Buy. You get the same features as the Essential with the added bonus of a touch-enabled display that gives you full access to your connected home controls. Normally $79.99, you can grab the grey or charcoal model for only $49.99 and it’s worth every penny, in my opinion.

Lenovo Smart Clock at the Best Buy

If you really want to step up your smart home game, Lenovo proper has some bundle deals that can save you more than $100. For $89.99, you can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with a 2-pack of Assistant-compatible plugs and a smart light bulb. This package retails for around $122 which means you save a little over thirty dollars. For those wanting a little more bang for the buck, you can grab a 2-pack of Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials with four smart plugs and a smart bulb for only $149.97. That’s a savings of nearly $102 and a serious starter kit for a decent little smart home setup. To add some icing to the cake, Rakuten is giving shoppers 10% cashback right now at Lenovo.com. If you don’t have a free Rakuten account, you can sign up at the link below and you’ll get an extra $30 on your Big Fat Check as soon as you make your first eligible purchase.

Lenovo Smart Home Bundles

Join Rakuten