Smart Deal: Get a free Google Nest Hub when you buy a Nest Hello Doorbell

Best Buy has a great deal going on right now that can help you take your smart home game to the next level. The Nest Hello Video Doorbell is the perfect addition to a Google-centric smart home. With 24/7 streaming capability, optional package alerts and more, this smart doorbell goes perfectly with any Assistant-enabled smart display. So, Best Buy is throwing one if for free with the purchase of a Nest Hello.

Not just any smart display either. You’ll get a Google Nest Hub, a $129 value, on the house. Simply add the Nest Hello Video Doorbell to your cart and you will see Chalk Nest Hub (sorry, you can’t pick a different color) automatically added at checkout, FOR FREE! That’s $359.98 worth of awesome home tech for an incredible $229.99. Not too shabby. Grab one while you can.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell at Best Buy

I know that some of you may be more interested in Ring products and that’s okay. Lucky for you, Best Buy has a truckload of smart home deals going at the moment. One in particular includes a free Amazon Echo Show with the purchase of the Ring Video Doorbell. You can find this and many more deals at the link below.

Shop Smart Home Deals at Best Buy