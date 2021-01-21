Smart Deal: $210 off the JBL Link View Google Assistant Smart Display

Looking for a new smart display but don’t want to sacrifice audio quality? JBL has a deal for you that’s almost too good to pass up. The JBL Link View was one of the first entrants into the Google Assistant smart display space and three years later, it is still one of the best options if you are looking for great audio and booming volume levels. I personally own the JBL Link View and I will admit that it does not have a permanent place inside my home but that’s because it just doesn’t tie into the decor of the house. That said, it is my go-to speaker when we’re out on the deck or the kids are playing in the yard. Our back yard is about the length of a football field and the JBL pumps out audio loud enough that the kiddos can listen to their music even when they are in the far reaches of the property.

While still one of the best Assistant-enabled smart displays available, the JBL Link View still retails for $300 and that makes it a hard sell for a lot of users. Thankfully, you can pick up the JBL Link View today from a number of retailers and save over $200. At $89, I can easily recommend the JBL to anyone looking for a capable smart display with audio that stands out among the crowd. You can find the JBL Link View on sale at JBL, Harman, Walmart, and other authorized resellers. There’s even a bright white model that I totally forgot even existed. This model would actually look really nice in my living room.

JBL Link View Specs

8” HD touch screen

5MP front-facing camera w/privacy shade

IPX4 splash-proof

Bluetooth 4.2

2 x 51mm (2”) full-range driver

Google Assistant/smart home integration

2.4G/5G wi-fi compatible

