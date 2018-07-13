Shop ebay And Get A Free Google Home Mini

Unless you’ve been under a rock for the past week, you’re probably aware that Amazon’s annual Prime Day shenanigans will soon be upon us. Thirty-hours of Prime Member exclusive deals will begin Monday the 16th and we’ll be sharing all the best Chromebook and related deals as they arrive so you don’t miss out on the savings.

Not to be left out, eBay has been running some deals of their own this week and from now until July 14th, you can score a free Google Home Mini with a qualifying purchase of $119 or more.

This isn’t the first time eBay has taken advantage of the fact that they offer Google Home products where Amazon does not. Back in May, the online storefront offered a similar deal when you racked up $150 in your cart.

eBay has even gone so far as to headline Google’s smart speaker in a line of national radio ads. We won’t sit and argue which is better, Amazon or eBay, but this is a smart move on the part of the latter to capture some business by offering a free product not available via their major competitor.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying you should go find $119 worth of “stuff” to buy to get a free Home Mini. Especially when the Google Store has them discounted $15 off at the moment.

Heck, even BH Photo has the savings on the tiny smart speaker and here’s a little tip. If you aren’t in Jersey or New York, BH Photo won’t charge you tax and shipping is free. Plus, they have a load of bundle deals on Google Home and Chromecast products.

Google Home deals at BH Photo

Still, if you happen to be shopping around eBay this week and want to get a little bonus, just head to the link below and add the Google Home Mini of your choice to your cart. When you’ve reached the qualifying purchase amount, you’ll get an automatic discount of $49.

Pretty sweet deal. (wish I had known about this when I was buying replacement parts for our washing machine)

Free Google Home Mini from ebay