Google Sheets gets Smart Chips on mobile and offline printing support

Google continues on its trend to add Smart Canvas features to Workspace apps, but especially to Google Sheets lately. Just yesterday, we reported on how Google is adding an interactive timeline view to Sheets to aid with productivity and keeping track of projects, which should be a massive boon to productivity. However, Google is not finished with adding updates this week as they have just announced that Sheets will also be getting smart chips on mobile and offline printing support.

Currently, you can quickly add people and files to Google Sheets with smart chips on the web using smart canvas. Starting this week, these chips will function like regular links on mobile, triggering the appearance of hovercards and context menus.

As for offline printing support, customers who are working on a Google Sheet while not connected to the internet will still be able to print just as long as they are logged in to their accounts using Google Chrome. Additionally, Emojis and system typefaces will be available for use in offline print jobs. This will, of course, require that your Sheet is already set up for offline access, which you can accomplish by going to File > Make available offline.

Google advises those worried about security that the Workspace Client-side encryption feature is supported by offline printing and enables your company to encrypt Sheets files. These two new features, combined with the Smart Canvas announcements from earlier this week, including sharing Google Drive files with an expiration date, are making Google Workspace a very powerful suite of apps to run a business or just keep your life as organized as possible.

