September 2020: The best Chromebooks to buy right now

The state of Chromebook inventories hasn’t improved over the past few weeks and unfortunately, it will likely remain this way well into the fall. That said, we’re checking daily for devices to land back on shelves so that we can alert our readers when a Chromebook is actually available again. What’s more, we want to help buyers find devices that are actually worth purchasing. With the massive PC shortage, it’s easy to fall into the trap of buying the first thing you find and that often means paying way too much for a Chromebook that’s simply not worth the money.

We’ve rounded up a few devices that we think are worth your time and hard-earned money should you find yourself in need of a new Chromebook sooner than later. There’s a little something for every need and budget on this list. Which one is best for you depends heavily on your use case, budget, and personal preference. So, here are four Chromebooks you can buy right now in no certain order.

Samsung Chromebook 4+

As Robby points out in his recent review, the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is “good enough” to get the job done. It isn’t flashy or built with premium materials but it does offer a $299 price tag that’s paired with a large, 15.6″ Full HD display. The Intel N4000 processor is capable of handling stuff like Google Classroom, video chats, and average daily use with ease and at $300, you won’t feel horrible if you have to replace it four or five years from now. Best Buy has the Samsung Chromebook 4+ back in stock for $299 while supplies last. You can grab one in-store, where available, or order online and have it as soon as Sep. 17.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 came out of the gate swinging with premium features, a 10th Gen Intel CPU, and a price tag that makes it arguably the best value of any Chromebook to come out of 2020. The 13.5″ 3:2 convertible is Project Athena certified and has enough horsepower to chew through just about anything you can throw at it. The Intel Core i5 processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and I can attest that it will even handle video editing thanks to Linux and applications like Shotcut. It’s not on sale at the moment but it is available and I’d argue that it’s well worth every penny of its $629 retail.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook x360 14c

HP’s latest consumer convertible is a fine improvement over the original model. Even though it features slightly lesser specs than the Acer 713, it is still a formidable device that’s worthy of praise. The 10th Gen Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM can handle most workloads and the Chromebook looks and feels as premium as anything in its price range. Speaking of the price range. Regularly $629, qualifying buyers can save $100 at Best Buy with an eligible Student Deals account. At $629, this is a solid purchase but when you’re talking $530, it’s very easy to recommend this Chromebook.

HP Chromebook x369 14c at Best Buy

CTL Chromebook NL7T-360

If you need a rugged device to send your student back to class, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any late-model Chromebooks available anywhere. Thankfully, CTL has some Apollo Lake devices left in inventory and on sale at the moment. The Chromebook NL7T-360 features a 360-degree hinge, 11.6″ touch display, and kid-resistant features such as a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced ports/hinges, and a drop rating of 70cm. It also features dual webcams with the “world-facing” camera boasting a 5MP sensor. You can pick one up directly from CTL for only $289.

CTL Chromebook NL7T-360

We hope this helps your buying decision. If you happen across a deal on a good device, drop a comment or shoot us an email and we’ll get it on our next list. Until then, happy shopping.