Say “Hey, Google” and you might get a Home Mini for $10

If you had told me that Google still sold the original Home Mini smart speaker, I would have double-checked to see if you were joking. Ages ago, the Google Home Mini was supplanted by the smarter Nest Mini that features decently improved audio quality. Regardless, it appears that Google must have a stockpile of the Home Mini over in Mountain View because they’re cleaning house and selling them for only $9.99. So, if you can’t find them at the Google store, how can you score this rather unusual deal? Glad you asked.

I was hanging with my kids this evening when a question came up about a toy that was featured in a YouTube video that my daughter was watching. So, being a good Google-y father, I grabbed my phone and swiped up from the bottom-right corner to envoke the all-knowing Google Assistant. Along with the usual response, I was greeted with what, at first glance, appeared to be an advertisement. I wasn’t completely surprised but I also wasn’t pleased with the thought of an ad intruding into the Assistant UI. At a second glance, I realized that it wasn’t so much an ad as an offer from the Google Store thanking me for using the Assistant. The offer? An OG Google Home Mini for only $9.99 plus tax while supplies last.

Personally, I have zero use for another smart speaker in my home but I’m buying it anyway because it would make a great little gift for someone just getting their smart home off the ground. I certainly wouldn’t pay full retail for an original Home Mini but $10 is nothing for a device that can deliver the Assistant, control your home, and play a little music on demand. You may feel the same and that’s why I thought I’d share this surprising deal. I have no idea what you have to do to qualify for this offer. I simply triggered the Assistant on my smartphone and it was there. Once you click it, you’ll be prompted to select a color and the discount will automatically be added to your cart. Here’s to a new smart speaker for the price of two lattes.