Save up to $320 on the Galaxy Chromebook and more deals from Samsung

Samsung is working hard to get the Galaxy Chromebook in the hands of consumers. Even though we haven’t seen a fix for the devices painfully inadequate battery life, recent sales have made the sleek, premium Chromebook a very enticing purchase. Most recently, Samsung and other retailers have dropped the price of the Galaxy Chromebook to $799 and buyers were able to grab a little cash back buy shopping with Rakuten/Ebates. Unbeknownst to be, Samsung has a very accessible Discounts Program that can save you even more.

George E. dropped us an email pointing out the discount and after checking it out myself, I can say this deal is absolutely worth a buyer’s consideration. For the uninitiated, like me, Samsung’s Discount program is available to students, teachers, first responders, military and more. Eligible shoppers can save up to 30% on Samsung’s website and Chromebooks are included in the savings. To sign up, you just have to head over to the Discount program page and select your program and shop. At check out, you will be forwarded to the verify.me website where you will verify your eligibility for the program you selected. For schools, you generally just have to link a verified email account from your institution.

The Savings

The discount program is available on any Chromebook on Samsung’s website but obviously, the savings are greater on the ultra-premium Galaxy Chromebook. With the current sale taking $200 off of the Galaxy’s price, the additional savings with the Education Program discount takes the final price down to $679.15 before tax and shipping is free. If the Galaxy is a little outside your budget, you can still grab one of the latest budget models from Samsung and save some cash with the discount program. Samsung recently released a 4GB/128GB version of the 15.6″ Chromebook 4+ which you can grab for only $322.99 ($379.99 retail) with the Education discount.

This deal puts the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook withing $50 of the Acer Spin 713 and as much as we love the Spin, it’s tough to deny that this is probably the best bang for your buck on an ultra-premium Project Athena Chromebook. It definitely makes the lack of decent battery life a lot more palatable. The Discount program is ongoing but the $200 discount on the Galaxy won’t last forever. This will probably be the best price we’ll see on this Chromebook for the foreseeable future. In addition to the savings, you can still score up to 6% cash back with Rakuten when you shop Samsung’s website. If you don’t have a Rakuten account, you can sign up here and you’ll get $10 added to your account as soon as you spend $25 on a qualifying site.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook