Save Big On Chromecast And Google Home At BH Photo

Google has launched a basketful of discounts in their store to get you some summer savings but BH Photo has created a massive list of bundles on Home and Chromecast devices that can save you even more if you’re in the market.

The best deal, in my opinion, is a $20 price cut on the Chromecast Ultra. As always with BH Photo, if you reside outside of NY or NJ, you won’t pay tax on your order and shipping is free. As 4K and “ultra HD” content become more readily available, the $29 deal might be worth a look-see for the videophiles in the audience.

Chromecast Ultra From BH Photo



The deals don’t stop there. BH has discounts on just about every configuration of Home and Chromecast bundle imaginable. Second gen Chromecast and a Google Home Mini? They’ve got it and you’ll save $25.

How about a Google Home Max and a Chromecast Audio? Yeah, they’ve got that too. There’s also $30 off the original Google Home or the same discount on a two-pack of Minis. Whatever it is, BH Photo probably has it. Check out the link below to see the bundles and savings.

Chromecast and Google Home From BH Photo