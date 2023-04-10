Save big with $200 off MSRP on the Core i5 Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Happy Monday morning to you. It’s a new week and you know what that means. NEW CHROMEBOOK DEALS! This week, I’m back to tell you about a massive $200 discount on one of the overall best 12th Gen Intel Chromebooks on the market. Along with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this convertible features a bright and beautiful 16:10 display, premium build, ample storage and even comes with its own rechargeable garaged USI stylus.

If you haven’t guessed by now, I’m talking about the crowd favorite Acer Chromebook Spin 714. While not the absolute most powerful device on the market, the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM that power this 14-inch 2-in-1 offers up more than enough horsepower for just about any use case imaginable. Like its 713 predecessors, the 714 features an aluminum build, crispy screen and just about every option you could want from a ChromeOS laptop sans a fingerprint sensor.

Acer Chromebook 714 Specs

12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U w/Iris Xe GPU

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

1920×1200 14-inch IPS touchscreen @ 340 nits

100% SRGB

10+ hour battery

USI pen included (internally stowed)

1080p webcam

Aluminum chassis

Upward firing speakers

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Full-size HDMI port

2x USB Type C w/Thunderbolt

1x USB Type A (3.2)

MIL-STD 810H Certified

Backlit keyboard

Gorilla Glass trackpad

0.71″ x 12.3″ x 8.8″

3.09 lbs

AUE: June 2030

The Spin 714 enjoys frequent discounts over at Best Buy where it is one of the most popular Chromebooks among consumers. At its lowest price, you could score this powerful and premium convertible for $499. While today’s deal isn’t quite as sweet, the Spin 714 is still $200 which brings its sale price down to a mere $529. In my opinion, this is an absolute steal. If you’re looking for a powerful and versatile Chromebook at a very reasonable price, this is it.